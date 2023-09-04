Asus ROG Raikiri Pro review - luxurious but limited

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is a gorgeous-looking controller for PC gaming that also works on Xbox featuring some solid pro-level functionality. However, its high price tag and limited wireless options on consoles make it hard to recommend over the competition.

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro can be considered one of the best PC controllers whether you’ve got a dedicated gaming PC, gaming laptop, or an Asus ROG Ally , and makes a strong impression with its stellar visual design. However, despite being designed for Xbox, with systems such as the Xbox Series X |S in mind, the limited wireless functionality holds it back from being considered one of the best Xbox controllers , especially for its price point.

It comes down to the fact that the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro cannot be used wirelessly on Xbox consoles, as you’re restricted to being plugged in via USB-C. With both an included wireless 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth inside, it’s a shame it’s not a catch-all for both platforms. Outside of this, with its OLED screen and RGB lighting, you’re getting a gamepad like no other, but paying a premium for the extra prettiness.

Price and availability

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is available in the US, the UK, and Australia for $169.99 / £149.99 / AU$269 which positions it as one of the more expensive Xbox and PC controllers on the market. For a point of comparison, that’s a comparable sticker price to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ($179.99 / £159.99 / AU$249.95) for a similar level of functionality. It should be known that the Asus ROG Raikiri is also available for $99 / £102.99 / AU$169. This version drops the ‘Pro’ moniker, is a wired variant, and lacks the OLED screen.

Design and features

The Asus ROG Raikri Pro shares a lot of the same DNA as the standard Xbox Wireless controller in terms of its ergonomic shape and design with a few hallmarks of the angular Republic of Gamers theming. This manifests most notably in the form of a monochrome OLED display which can be customized with wallpapers and gifs - which is a nice touch. It’s essentially a modern version of the Dreamcast controller’s VMU and adds something completely different that no other modern controller has, even if it is largely superficial and non-functional. However, it does look good in combination with the RGB light strips on the front.

On the more practical side of things, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is a controller aimed at competitive play which means you’ve got trigger stops and rear paddles. The functionality is closer to the Nacon Pro Revolution X than Microsoft’s official second-generation pro pad, and that’s due to the fact that software can be used to further tweak the sensitivity of sticks and remap more granularly. There’s also built-in ESS DAC technology which reduces noise and distortion and acts as a booster for some of the best wired gaming headsets when one is connected.

There’s also a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle and Bluetooth for wireless play, however, this functionality is exclusively limited to PC gaming or for use with the Asus ROG Ally - not the Xbox Series X or Series S. Despite having the ‘Designed for Xbox’ badge and labeling, this controller does not feature the ability to be used wirelessly on any of Microsoft’s consoles. That means you’re essentially paying $50 / £50 / AU$100 extra for lighting and the OLED screen while remaining tethered by the 3m / 10ft cable, which makes this one truly expensive option.

Performance

In my testing with the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro, primarily on PC, I found that the controller worked well wirelessly with the 2.4 GHz dongle and also when plugged in via the USB-C lead. The buttons, triggers, and bumpers all feel responsive enough, however, with the all-matte membrane construction, this gamepad ultimately feels like a marginal step up from the standard Xbox wireless controller instead of a sweeping improvement matching the premium price of a controller that costs 40% more.

In contrast, the hairline triggers themselves and the rear paddles feel solid and satisfying, which are easy to map and use without too much tweaking. In my testing, I found that the battery lasted around 35 hours with the lighting and the screen disabled, but you’re looking more at 10-15 hours’ use when going all out.

I found the trigger stops on the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro to be some of the best that I’ve experienced, feeling similar to the Victrix BFG Pro , and making for satisfying feedback when more precision was needed. If you prefer playing some of the best FPS games armed with a gamepad then the reduced pull distance really helps. What surprised me the most was how the ESS DAC built into the 3.5mm jack elevated the SteelSeries Nova 1X ’s sound quality significantly when compared to being plugged into the front I/O on my machine.

While the OLED display looks cool, it ultimately doesn’t add to the user experience in any meaningful way. There’s no way to utilize the panel in games or sync up with what you’re doing. Instead, it’s there along with the lighting to look cool, but it’s more of a gimmick than a major selling point when all is said and done.

Ultimately, the Asus ROG Raikiri is a good performer, but it doesn’t offer enough functionality for its high price point to be the essential gamepad for either PC or Xbox consoles outside of its looks.

Should I buy the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro?

Buy it if…

You want a PC controller with a good battery life



The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro has a lengthy battery life with its 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth functionality when playing on PC.



You want a unique-looking gamepad



The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro looks stunning with its screen, aggressive angular design, and bright RGB lighting for a controller that really stands out from the crowd.

Don’t buy it if…

You want to play wirelessly on Xbox consoles

Despite being officially licensed for Xbox systems, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro can only be used with a wired USB-C connection on the Xbox Series X|S.

You’re looking for top-tier value for money



The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is one of the most expensive Xbox and PC controllers on the market, and you’ll be better served by the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for the same price.

