Samsung's all-new S90D OLED TV is already on sale: save $200 while you can

The 2024 Samsung S90D OLED TV was only released in March, and the retailer is already offering an impressive discount on the gorgeous display. For a limited time, you can save $200 on Samsung's S90D OLED TV, bringing the price of the 55-inch model down to $1,799.99 (was $1,999.99) and the 65-inch model on sale for $2,499.99 (was $2,699.99).



The all-new Samsung S90D OLED TV has big shoes to fill as its predecessor, the Samsung S90C, is ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV list. The S90D delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks and bright colors thanks to OLED technology. The OLED TV also packs Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor for improved performance, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite.



This rare and first-time discount on the S90D is the lowest price you can find and an impressive deal for a 2024 Samsung OLED TV. Thanks to the release of Samsung's newest TVs, you can also find fantastic discounts on older models, and I've listed the best deals further down the page.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first discount, on sale for $2,499.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.



LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $839 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $839. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The 55-inch Sony A75L is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,496.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a new record-low price of $1,499.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $900 price cut.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

