My favorite Nintendo Switch accessory, the upscaling mClassic, has received a very shandy price cut at Amazon

If you prefer to play your Switch games docked on TV but find yourself wishing they looked a bit sharper, then this current deal on Marseille's mClassic upscaler should be on your radar.

Right now, the mClassic is just $84.99 at Amazon, which is a tidy $15 saving off of its usual $99.99 retail price. It's the lowest rate we've seen the the accessory in a while, and it doesn't receive notable discounts very often.

UK folks won't be missing out either, as the mClassic is currently down to £84.22 (was £99.99) at the time of writing. Once again, it's the lowest price we've seen for the accessory in the region for quite some time, so isd well worth jumping on if you've been eyeing up the accessory.

Today's best Nintendo Switch accessory deal

Marseille mClassic upscaler: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - While even that discounted price may look a bit steep, the improvements it makes to image quality are immense. Smartly leveraging AI to upscale images up to 1440p, it also provides sharp anti-aliasing for a much cleaner, readable image for Nintendo Switch games on the big screen. UK price: Amazon - £84.22

So why should you consider buying the mClassic upscaler? Simply put, it can drastically improve the image quality of your favorite Nintendo Switch games. It does so by plugging into your console via HDMI and upscaling up to 1440p depending on your display size. And if you own a 4K TV, fear not, the image still cleans up nicely on that larger resolution.

But what really makes the mClassic one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories is its ability to provide anti-aliasing to Switch games. You might know that Nintendo, in particular, eschews anti-aliasing in favor of performance. But this can mean that characters and objects can appear jagged and uneven around their edges.

In my writeup on the mClassic, I noted that background details really benefit here, particularly in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. In short, the mClassic isn't outright improving graphics here, but it is cleaning up visuals to make your games look sharper than ever.

Plus, an additional benefit is that the mClassic also features a 4:3 option, and is compatible with legacy systems like the Sega Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox, so it's a great option for some of the best retro games consoles too.

