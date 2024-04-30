Sick of having no storage space on Xbox? These Seagate and WD Black official expansion card deals are the perfect remedy

Love to download games from Xbox Game Pass, but tired of having to constantly delete your favorite to make room for new ones? Then you might want to check out the following savings on official Seagate and WD Black storage expansion cards this week.

Right now, Xbox Series X|S owners can pick up the 1TB WD Black C50 for $124.99 (was $149.99), matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Meanwhile, the 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is down to just $139.99 (was $159.99). That's about 15 bucks shy of its record-low price, but still a discount well worth checking out if you're after one of the bespoke storage solutions.

It's good news for UK shoppers, too, as the WD Black C50 has hit a record-low price of £128.99 at Amazon (was £149.99). The Seagate card is currently also available for just £149.99 (was £179.99). Again, not quite a new record here, but still a very tempting deal. See below for these deals in more detail, as well as discount options for 512GB and 2TB sizes.

WD Black C50 (1TB): was $149.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - One of two official storage solutions on Xbox Series consoles (yes, we can't believe there are that few, either), the WD Black C50 offers quick installs and load times that are comparable to both the Seagate card and the console's own internal SSD. It's the cheaper of the two options, so if you're budget-conscious, this is the model to go for. 512GB: Amazon - $69.99 UK price (1TB): Amazon - £128.99 UK price (512GB): Amazon - £76.99

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was $159.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The first official expansion card for Xbox comes from Seagate. Like the WD Black C50, it provides a fast and reliable storage solution for Xbox Series X and Series S. Once again, this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen the card drop to, but discounts for it are always a welcome sight. 2TB: Amazon - $229.99 UK price (1TB): Amazon - £149.99 UK price (2TB): Amazon - £226.99

So which of the two Xbox storage expansion cards should you buy? Well, the truth is that both the WD Black C50 and Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are comparable in performance. In our WD Black C50 review, we noted impressive transfer speeds from internal storage to the card itself. There are solid boot times here, too; we noted that it took one minute and 9 seconds to fully boot into Forza Horizon 5 gameplay. That's just a 10-second gap between it and internal storage's 59 seconds.

Similar stats can be found in our Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review. In testing Yakuza: Like a Dragon - a similarly large game - we noted it took 45 seconds from boot to gameplay, as opposed to internal storage's 37 seconds. Both cards are slightly slower than the Xbox's own storage solution, then, but not by a whole lot and the trade-off is you're getting heaps more storage.

However, both are far better than any USB-connecting Xbox Series X hard drive or SSD. Plus, you'll be able to play any game from the official expansion cards - you can't play Series X or optimized games from an external drive.

