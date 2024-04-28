Huge Bose sale at Amazon - record-low prices for some of the best headphones and earbuds you can buy

Bose makes some of the best headphones and best earbuds you can buy today. We've tested several models by the manufacturer here at TechRadar and highly recommend them, including the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Well, good news, both of these and much more Bose audio tech is on sale right now at Amazon

The two best offers are record-low prices for the headphones and earbuds we've picked out above. The first is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $379 (was $429) and the second is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 (was $299). They're still quite pricey, but these are two of the best pairs of premium Bose headphones or earbuds available today.

If you want to save even more money, you could also go for the standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 (was $349) instead. I've been using these for some time now and think they are one of the best purchasing decisions I've made. They offer fantastic audio quality, top-tier noise-cancellation and a lengthy battery life that means I can use them for days while working or commuting without needing a recharge.

If you're after some new premium gear then these three Bose deals at Amazon are not to be missed.

Today's best Bose deals at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These latest headphones are incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance, and expansiveness – and they have the strongest noise cancellation we've ever heard, too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity, and more. Sure, they're a pricey pair, but we think they're worth it, especially after this $50 discount that drops them to a record-low price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

Prefer in-ears? Bose's latest QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also down to their cheapest price yet at Amazon. They offer excellent immersive audio and some of the best noise-cancellation we've experienced in earbuds. Obviously, there are many cheaper options out there, but when it comes to quality and performance these can't be beaten, so snap them up if you want the best for less.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality? You can pick up these standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones instead while they are down to a record-low price at Amazon. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise-cancelation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life.

In our very positive Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review, we said they were simply the best at delivering top sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort, only dropping marks when it came to battery life. As for our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, we settled on four stars, praising the impressive immersive audio and industry-leading noise-canceling tech in the wireless buds.

So, whether you're a fan of over-ear or prefer some discreet earbuds, these are two top options that you should strongly consider while they're down to a record-low price.