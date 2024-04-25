Best Buy has deep price cuts on two of our favorite gaming Samsung TVs - including our top pick

Stop what you're doing and check out these gaming TV deals on two of our top picks at Best Buy. If you've been thinking about ways to elevate your PS5 or Xbox Series X experience then one of these TVs will achieve exactly that - and then some!

Our top pick for a gaming TV right now, the Samsung S90C in its 65-inch size is down to just $1,499.99 at Best Buy ( was $1,699.99). This is a superb price for a great gaming screen and it'll bag you basically everything you need (a bright OLED panel, four HDMI 2.1 ports, 10ms input lag, variable refresh rate, and stunning image quality) for a value-busting price - a near record-low price at that.

If you've been seeing up the brand's flagship model from the 2023 lineup then that too is on offer and is also one of our favorite gaming TVs. The 55-inch Samsung S95C is down to just $1,599.99 at Best Buy (was $1.999.99). Also a near record-low price, this TV offers an even brighter picture than its S90C brethren as well as impressive audio, and a host of top-tier gaming and TV features.

Today's best gaming TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Our top pick for gaming right now, the Samsung S90C is a blistering TV. This 65-inch model will be all the television you need for years to come with its superb OLED panel and host of gaming features. It's only a couple of dollars short of its lowest-ever price too. UK Price: Amazon - £1,299

Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Samsung's flagship TV from last year is one of the brightest and best gaming TVs you can buy. If you can stretch your budget a little then this near-record-low price offers you a way into premium screens for less. Best Buy also has the 65-inch variant is also on offer: down to $2,199.99 from $2,699.99. UK price: Amazon - £1,272

While these are both from last year's lineup from Samsung, there's absolutely no questioning their quality - even in the face of their incoming refreshed models. The quality on offer here is absolutely terrific, and these screens will have you covered for many years to come.

And not only are these incredible gaming TVs, but they are also, flat out, two of the best TVs money can buy right now so you'll be supremely served for watching sports, movies, and anything else too.

However, if you're looking to cast the net wider in your search for a top TV, then check out the latest lowest prices below on some of our favorites.