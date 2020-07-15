Xiaomi just unveiled two new electric scooters that'll be on sale in the UK soon

Xiaomi already has two entries in our list of the best electric scooters, but it's clearly gunning for top spot as it just unveiled two more of the things for the UK.

At the company's latest ecosystem products launch, alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and new true wireless earphones Xiaomi unveiled two brand-new electric scooters, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Mi Electric Scooter 1S.

Those names are perhaps a little confusing, given the previous two scooters from the company were called the Mi 365 and Mi 365 Pro, but the most important thing to know is that the Pro 2 has more impressive specs than the 1S.

We don't yet have prices or a release date for the two new scooters, but both are set to go on sale some time in the future.

In the UK electric scooter laws just relaxed somewhat, so this is the perfect time for the company to bring out new electric scooters, but we'll need to test out the devices before we officially recommend them or not.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S will likely end up being the affordable scooter of the two. Its max speed is 25km/h and its battery will apparently take you about 30km before you need to charge it up. The 250W motor is said to work on inclines up to 14%.

The scooter weighs 12.5kg and is designed to be easy to fold and carry about, so it's likely to be a good choice for taking on public transport.

Like the Electric Scooter Pro 2, the 1S has a dual-braking system and reinforced tyres for improved road safety.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, pictured at the top of this article, seems to be the more premium of the two new scooters.

Like the 1S, the Pro 2 has a maximum speed of 25km/h, but its battery is bigger, enough to take you 45km between charges. The motor is 300W which will Xiaomi says can handle 20% inclines, so this is probably a better scooter if your journeys involve tougher climbs.

The Pro 2 has an LCD panel that displays certain stats, plus built-in reflectors and a front headlight for riding in the dark.

The Electric Scooter Pro 2 isn't as lightweight as its sibling, weighing in at 14.2kg, which is on the high side for scooters. That's probably the price to pay for a scooter with much more built-in tech and a better motor and battery life.

Xiaomi also announced a special edition of the Pro 2 – the snappily named Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. The company hasn't revealed any details of how this differs from the regular edition, or its price.

When both these scooters go on sale in the UK, we'll make sure to get hands-on (or feet-on) with them to see if they're worth your money.