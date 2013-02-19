NCP VPN client becomes Windows 8 compatible

NCP Engineering has made its IPsec VPN client compatible with the Windows 8 operating system.

The supplier of remote access clients says the new version, the NCP Secure Enterprise Client 9.31, can work for tablet and desktop computers.

NCP adds that the client works with any VPN gateway on the market.

Features of the NCP Secure Enterprise Client 9.31 include a function that issues warnings and prompts if users fail to log on to hotspots without Wi-Fi connections having established, and which creates suitable connection profiles.

It can automatically display a high contrast mode to make the VPN client screen easier to read, and includes extended log settings to assist support personnel in diagnosing problems.

The new version of the client also includes an Access Point Name management feature, which enables automatic configuration of a mobile access point.