Lady Gaga fastest ever single to 1m iTunes downloads

Gaga reached the one million mark in just five days

Lady Gaga's new single 'Born this Way' has become the fastest selling track ever on iTunes, reaching a million downloads in less than five days.

The eccentric pop star, who hit the headlines by emerging from an egg during at the Grammys last weekend, is leading the iTunes singles chart in 23 countries across the globe.

Gaga has established herself as the new media queen in recent years with over 407,000 subscribers on YouTube, while the official Vevo video for Bad Romance garnered 346 million views.

Gaga also boasts a whopping 8.2 million followers on Twitter.

Twitter controversy

Ironically, a lot of the track's success has been attributed to a Twitter controversy after a fan backlash claimed the song closely resembled Madonna's 'Express Yourself'

Twitter hashtags #bornthiswayfriday battled with #expressyourself throughout the week, catapulting the iconic performers single to unprecedented digital sales figures on iTunes.