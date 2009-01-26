Database of UK kids raises concerns

The government has launched a database of every child in the UK, but the £224 million project, known as ContactPoint, is stirring up plenty of controversy with concerned parties.

The database has been rolled out in an attempt to protect children from slipping between the cracks, allowing authorities to share information on kids in order to keep them safe.

ContactPoint was created as a response to the Laming Enquiry into the tragic death of Victoria Climbie in 2000.

Criticism

However, the database has already been heavily criticised for its very existence and questions have been raised over the privacy rights of those listed. There are also fears that, should ContactPoint be breached, it could even put children at risk.

Children's Secretary Ed Balls believes that the database is a necessary tool in the prevention of child abuse, despite the project being mired by delays due to concerns over data security.

"It is good news that, after very careful planning, we can now actively start to deliver Lord Laming's crucial recommendation from the Victoria Climbie Inquiry," said the MP.

"ContactPoint will help those who work with children to intervene earlier and prevent problems escalating, and will help make sure no child slips through the net of support services.

"This is how we can improve the well-being of all children, young people and families, and help protect children who may be at risk."