Forget Robocop, the NYPD is now experimenting with Google Glass

The boys in blue at the New York Police Department have become Google Glass explorers.

A spokesperson for Big Apple cops has confirmed the department has procured two pairs of the head-mounted AR displays in order to investigate how they could be integrated into police work.

"As part of an ongoing interest in the advancements in the field of technology, the NYPD regularly conducts reviews of various equipment, devices, programs and other consumer products for their potential application or utility in the area of policing," Deputy Commissioner Stephen Davis said in a statement.

"In December of 2013, the Department obtained two pairs of Google Glass and has been evaluating these devices in an attempt to determine any possible useful applications," he said. "The devices have not been deployed in any actual field or patrol operations, but rather are being assessed as to how they may be appropriately utilized or incorporated into any existing technology-based functions."

Copping an eyeful

Conceivably, the specs could be put to great use by the force considering Glass's ability to take photographs, record video and stream footage from the wearer's eye-line to the web.

Using Glass, officers could record the actions allowing those in control rooms to see live footage, while the same videos would probably be admissible in court as evidence.

Photos could be easily shared with other officers, so those approaching the scene know what they're walking into, while Glass would also allow wearers to easily communicate with each other, rather than reach for the radio.

Beyond the basic configurations there would likely be a host of customisations and third party apps to enable the police to make the most of the technology.

However, how the public would feel about the police force walking around the city, potentially filming everything New Yorkers do is a different matter altogther. One thing's for sure, we haven't heard the last of this.

