Will your Mac get the macOS 13 Ventura update?

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote has finished and we saw previews of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and more, with public betas due to arrive in July.

Yet, with iPadOS 16 finally bringing external display support and iOS 16 bringing fully customizable lock screens, macOS Ventura brought the best of both worlds in features.

With this in mind, we checked to see just which Macs will work with Ventura when it launches toward the end of 2022.

Which Macs support Ventura?

Apple confirmed at the keynote that macOS 13 Ventura is coming 'this fall', with a public beta landing in July, where you can try out the update before it launches for everyone.

While each release has required more Macs to be depreciated from upgrading to the latest macOS update, Ventura looks to be forcing its hand much more this year, with Macs as recent as 2018 being allowed to update. This is a significant change from macOS Monterey, which would be able to work on Macs as early as 2015.

Ventura will only be accessible to Macs released from 2017 onwards, which includes:

What about people using Macs from 2016 and later?

Those of you still happily using your Mac from 2016 or older will be missing out from the update coming later in 2022, but you'll still be able to use your Mac as normal.

However, you may notice some of your favorite apps begin to stop supporting your older macOS operating system. You might not notice a change right away, but third-party apps will likely require you to upgrade to Ventura if you want to use them.

You might also be at increased risk of facing a security breach. Hackers have had longer to work out how to crack open older hardware and software, using workarounds that are probably patched in newer updates.