5 features we want from the next version of Android Wear

As mentioned before, gesture commands could soon be an important part of how we interact with our wearable devices, and there are a number of ways those could be implemented into Android Wear. Most smartwatches, for example, have an accelerometer built-in which basic gesture-based controls can take advantage of.

Of course, many smartwatches already use the accelerometer in a basic manner, likewhen a user turns their wrist to look at the device. When this happens on many Android Wear devices,the display will switch on so the clock displaying the time greets users by the time the watch is facing them. Android Wear also allows users to switch to the next on-screen card by flicking their wrist.

These just scratch the surface of gesture controls, however. Users have five fingers and a whole hand just itching to swipe and press without ever touching their watch's display. Perhaps including an infrared sensor or basic camera to detect the motion of fingers and hands could help Google offer more advanced gesture-based controls.

Find a workaround for round displays

It's no secret that Android Wear isn't exactly consistent when it comes to round display designs. Cards are often cut off or obscured in some way at the edge of the screen, as is the case with the Motorola Moto 360. This is especially problematic because of the rising popularity of round smartwatches, such as the LG Watch Urbane or the Huawei Watch.

As round smartwatches take over the market, it's important Google increase its support for these devices. it would be great for the company to retroactively update devices that might be having issues with Android Wear on a round display while coming up with a solution so cut-off cards don't plague newer models, too.