Honor's nameless wearable has zero buttons and craves an identity

Honor has officially taken the wraps off its first wearable which it teased back in July, but there's a problem. It doesn't have a name.

Instead Honor is asking you, the public, to name its new wrist wearable. If your choice is picked you'll win every Honor product released over the next five years and fly to China to celebrate the success with the team. Better get your thinking hat on.

The Band can track the basics including your steps, calories burned and sleep, plus it will vibrate on your arm to let you know you're getting a call.

Say my name

Honor claims you'll get three days of battery life from the black and white display, and with a IP68 rating it's waterproof up to 10 metres.

The Honor Band will be available in three colours, black, white and khaki from Q4 2015 for just £59.