Want a Nintendo Switch? It comes free with this £22 a month Huawei phone deal

The Nintendo Switch has become an immensely popular console, frequently selling out across a range of retailers. But if you're looking for both the console and a new phone, Virgin just released the perfect promotion.

As part of its Black Friday phone deals, Virgin is bundling in a free Nintendo Switch alongside a contract on the Huawei P30 Lite. While normally this combination would drive costs way up into the £30/£40 a month region, here you're paying just £22 a month.

This low cost comes around from two factors. Firstly, you're signing up to a 36 month contract which, for some, will feel like way too long, and for others a blessing in disguise, keeping your costs low for three years.

Alongside that, at this price you're only getting 1GB of data. However, Virgin allows you to add on a load more for not much more money. Going all the way up to 100GB will bring your costs to a total of £27 a month.

Nintendo Switch + Huawei P30 Lite deals:

What's the Huawei P30 Lite like?

The Huawei P30 family was one of our favourite options when it first launched, providing some impressive camera functionality to compete with Samsung and Apple.

And while the P30 Lite was the cheapest of the bunch, it still offered an impressive package. For the affordable cost, you're getting a stylish and well-built design, an impressive camera, fast charging and a decent processor and battery for the price you're paying.

