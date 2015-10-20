As you probably already know, the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer dropped today, and it's everything we could have hoped for ... and then some.

There's a lot going on in the new trailer, which is made up almost entirely of new footage.

Featuring Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, the adorable BB-8 droid, rebel fighters and TIE Fighters and much, much more, the trailer, much like the ones that have preceded it, delivers an incredible amount of heart mixed in with all of its spectacular action.

With that in mind, we've decided to select eight of our favourite bits from the new theatrical trailer – read on to find out if they match up to your favourite moments!