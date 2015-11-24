Netflix bags two more original movies in Girlfriend's Day and Mercy

Determined to show the world that on-demand is the future of cinema, Netflix has picked up two more films for theatrical and digital distribution.

Following on from the success of its acquired film, Beasts of No Nation, Netflix has bought the rights to the upcoming ‘noir comedy’ Girlfriend’s Day, starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), as well as the home invasion thriller, Mercy, from writer/director Chris Sparling (Buried).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Girlfriend’s Day sees Odenkirk play a greeting card writer who’s framed for murder and must clear his name.

Mercy tells the story of four brothers who return home to tend to their dying mother and wind up in a home invasion situation.

Saying hello to Hollywood

Though exact dates have not been given, each film will be receive a simultaneous release in theatres and on Netflix in 2016.

Girlfriend’s Day and Mercy are just the latest acquisitions in Netflix’s movie arsenal – the company recently financed the upcoming Brad Pitt film, War Machine, to the tune of $60 million, and also dropped $50 million on Okja, from Snowpiercer director, Bong Joon-ho.

Netflix also has a deal with Adam Sandler to produce four feature films for the service, starting with the “comedy” western, The Ridiculous 6.