Uncharted movie trailer leak hints at official teaser's release later today

The release of the Uncharted movie's first official trailer seems to be upon us – you know, if a recently leaked teaser is anything to go by.

Sony's upcoming film adaptation of its iconic gaming series is due to be released on February 18, 2022. But, apart from a few official images and a brief plot synopsis, fans have been kept in the dark about the forthcoming movie.

That is, until now. Late on Wednesday, October 20, a leaked Uncharted movie teaser started circulating online. The choppy, grainy video, which is around 40 seconds long, has been shared across multiple social media sites. If you haven't seen it yet, though, and are curious about its style and tone, you can check it out via MauroNL's tweet below:

Leaked off screen footage of the Uncharted Movie trailer. Full trailer is expected tomorrow.Movie seems to release in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZBOiDSIjnROctober 20, 2021 See more

The teaser doesn't give anything away about the film's story or potential surprises, but it does show that the Uncharted games have influenced it in some way.

Much of the footage is centered around Tom Holland's Nathan Drake as he tries to re-enter a cargo plane that he's fallen out of. Diehard fans will notice that this is an identical set-piece to the one seen in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, so the film honors the source material in some capacity.

Interesting as that is to learn, what's more intriguing is that the leaked teaser seems to confirm that the release of the film's official trailer is imminent. MauroNL suggests as much in their tweet but, while they may have insider information, Sony Pictures does have previous for this kind of thing.

Confused? Let us explain.

Back in August, a leaked copy of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer landed online. Why is this important? Because the leaked footage arrived just 24 hours before Sony Pictures, No Way Home's publishing studio, released the official version.

Sony was the casualty of another leak before the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, too (spoilers follow). Two weeks before the movie launched in US theaters, its post-credits scene was leaked online, and spoiled a major revelation that hints at the character's future in another cinematic universe.

Sony, then, has dealt with this sort of thing before.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

According to Eurogamer, Sony's lawyers have also been fighting a losing battle to pull the leaked Uncharted trailer since its release.

Our guess? Sony is set to release the Uncharted movie's first trailer before the week is over. The smart money says that it'll arrive today (Thursday, October 21) and, given that the film's launch is less than four months away, it's about time that fans were shown some footage.

We'll be keeping tabs on Sony's official social media channels throughout the day in case the official trailer does arrive. Once it lands online, we'll update this story, so make sure you check back later today for more.