This £599 LG OLED TV is the best 4K TV deal I've seen this year

If you've always wanted the rich image quality of the best OLED TVs but balked at the price, now is your time: right now you can get a superb LG OLED TV for the cheapest they've ever been.

The LG A1 48-inch OLED TV is now just £599 at Amazon, having originally launched at £1,100. That's an absolutely ridiculous price drop, and in my opinion as TechRadar's resident TV nerd, this is the bargain of the year (so far) for movie lovers.

LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £899, now £599 at Amazon

Save 33% on this gorgeous OLED TV, which delivers crisp 4K resolution and the infinite contrast ratio that OLED is famed for. LG Alpha 7 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

The LG A1 is LG's lowest-priced OLED TV model from 2021, and features the same kind of rich OLED images you get in the LG B1 and LG C1, but cuts back in a few ways to bring the price way down.

For example, you get a less advanced processor than the LG C1, and you don't get the 120Hz screen and HDMI 2.1 gaming connectivity of the LG B1.

But let's be clear, these are totally fair trade-offs for the price. The LG Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor might not be as good as LG's flagship processor, but it's truly great for the kind of mid-range price we're talking.

It does a strong job of taking HD video and making sure it looks good on the 4K HDR screen – and native 4K HDR is hard to fault.

The way OLED screens can control the brightness of each pixel individually makes them excellent for movies – especially in dark scenes, where they can bring out detail in the moodiness that other TVs struggle with.

The LG A1 might not have the latest gaming features, but if you're a movie fan who wants a super-cinematic TV at a comfortable mid-range size, I don't think there's anything better for the price right now.