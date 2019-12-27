This Huawei P30 deal packs in massive data at a price far better than the Pro

Splashing out on a phone with a big data plan can quickly rack up some hefty monthly bills. But we've tracked down a Huawei P30 deal that not only comes with a boat-load of data but does it without costing you an arm and a leg each month.

And for another dose of good news, this deal comes on one of our picks for the best smartphones around. Costing just £27 a month for a whopping 100GB of data, you'll be hard pressed to beat this kind of value.

Over the Black Friday period, we saw the price of this offer go flying up and it only recently came back down so it is best to get it now before it faces any other major price rises.

This Huawei P30 deal in full:

Huawei P30: at Three Mobile| £19 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Until a recent price rise drove this out of the realms of affordability, this was our favourite Huawei P30 deal by a long way. Now, the price has dropped back down and it can once again take on that accolade. With a massive 100GB of data for just £27 a month, you will be hard pressed to find a better offer than this.



View Deal

How good is the Huawei P30?

As we said above, the Huawei P30 is an impressive handset but the thing that really stands out here is the camera. At this price tag, we're happy in saying that this might just be the best camera phone around. With its triple lens set-up featuring a 30x zoom, wide angle, portrait mode and smart AI features, this camera will shine no matter the situation.

Inside the phone, there's a large 3650mAh battery, the processor is incredibly powerful and there's even a headphone jack on board! Yes, the device lacks wireless charging and doesn't have the highest IP rating but those are factors we're more than willing to forgive.

Read our review of the Huawei P30

Read more: