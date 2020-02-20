This Google Pixel 4 deal is cheaper than the RRP while landing you 21GB of data

Going for both Samsung and Apple's latest devices will leave you with a pretty bare wallet right now. But, on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Google Pixel 4 deals just keep getting cheaper and cheaper.

The latest proof of this comes from a deal from Mobiles.co.uk. Offering up a Google Pixel 4 with 21GB of data for just £24 a month and £40 upfront (with the code 10OFF), this plan comes at a price below the device's RRP.

The Google Pixel 4 launched with a price of £669 while this deal costs a total over the two years of just £626. That's a pretty impressive saving considering the data cap alone would cost upwards of £15 a month when buying a SIM only deal.

We've listed everything you need to know about this Google Pixel 4 deal below and some more information about the handset itself if you're still not sure.

These exclusive Google Pixel 4 deals:

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review

