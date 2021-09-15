This Eufy robot vacuum is now at its lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums ensure you can outsource the chore of cleaning your floors, completely, allowing you to put your feet up while they make their way around your home unaided collecting dust and dirt. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 32% off the price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £169.99 from £249.9 9. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the robot vacuum so far. While it may be discounted even further on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max is a slim robot vacuum that can easily clean under furniture with low clearance. Currently more affordable than the entry-level Eufy RoboVac 11s , this robot vacuum offers more suction power. On test, we found it collected fine dust and larger debris with ease from hard floors, although it struggled to suck up every scrap of fine dust from carpets.

It also has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use an app on your smartphone to control the robovac, as well as Google Assistant or Alexa if you have a compatible smart speake r or smart display in your home, rather than just the remote control.

However, unlike Eufy’s more expensive robot vacuums that take a methodical route when cleaning your home, the RoboVac 15C Max takes a random path. This does mean cleaning your floors takes a little longer, however, this won’t be an issue for most people as you’re still getting the bonus of not having to push the vacuum yourself.

