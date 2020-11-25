These Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals might 'force' your hand

There are plenty of Black Friday Lego deals out there right now, but since the brick brand makes so many different types of sets, if you're a Star Wars fan you don't want to wade through long lists to find the best sets for you.

Well don't worry, because you don't need to: you can find all the best Black Friday Lego deals on Star Wars sets in the US and UK right here, conveniently listed and ranging from the huge premium sets to mid-sized kits and little gift-sized boxes. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see Lego Star Wars prices in your region.)

And if you're not a Star Wars fan we've also got guides on the best Black Friday Lego deals and the top Black Friday toy deals.

Although Black Friday itself hasn't started – that's November 27 – most retailers have already launched their deals, so we've got a huge selection to pick through. Because of that, we haven't included every single Lego Star Wars deal here, just the ones we think you'll want to know about.

Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals in the US

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: $39.99 $29.97 at Walmart (save $10)

This deal knocks $10 off the price of this year's Lego Star Wars advent calendar, which contains loads of Christmas-themed minifigures and mini-builds. If you know a Lego or Star Wars fan, you may as well pick this up now while it's on sale, because you'll be buying it at some point.

Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: $159.99 $127.99 at Target (save $32)

This might be one of the most affordable Millennium Falcon sets out there, even without a discount, as Falcon sets can be pretty pricey at the best of times – and it's even more affordable with this deal. It's based on the Rise of Skywalker, the final Star Wars film (so far), so comes with a different lineup of characters to most sets.

Lego Star Wars D-O Droid: $69.99 $58.99 at Best Buy (save $11)

If you're a fan of this little droid, which made an appearance in Rise of the Skywalker, this Black Friday deal makes the collectors' version of it a lot more affordable.

Lego Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship: $69.99 $56 at Best Buy (save $11)

Walmart has reduced the price of this ship inspired by the newer Star Wars films, which comes with minifigures of Rey and two Knights of Ren. A few other retailers are discounting this set too, but Walmart has undercut them.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Building Kit: $59.99 $47.99 at Target (save $12)

If you like to use Lego to decorate your home, and you're also a Star Wars fan, this is a must-buy. It enables you to build a replica Stormtrooper helmet, complete with a display plinth.



Lego Star Wars Echo Base Defense: $59.99 $41.99 at Kohl's (save $18)

This Action Battle set lets you re-create the Battle of Hoth, complete with a few Rebel Troopers and Snowtroopers, cannons that fire projectiles, and targets to shoot at.

Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider: $49.99 $39.99 at Target (save $10)

This Star Wars set is based on The Mandalorian TV show, and comes with a couple of characters from the series, including the titular star, as well as the main AT-ST walker.

Lego Star Wars Black Ace Tie Interceptor: $49.99 $34.99 at Kohl's (save $15)

This Star Wars-inspired set comes with Poe Dameron, perhaps the coolest new character from the sequel trilogy, as well as BB-8, the cutest. If you know someone who likes the new films this will make a good gift, especially as it's more affordable than some other Star Wars sets on offer.

Lego Star Wars Armored Assault Tank: $39.99 $31.99 at Target (save $8)

This Armored Assault Tank is based on the ones in TV show The Clone Wars, though people familiar with the prequel trilogy will recognize it too. It's a staple of any droid army – and the droids included in the pack might need it to battle the Jedi also included.

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes us back to where Luke's story really starts, and it's perfect for fans of the original film. It features Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It's $6 or 20% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Lego Star Wars 501st Legion: $29.99 $23.99 at Target (save $6)

If you loved the aesthetic of the Clone Troopers from the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, or are trying to amass a Lego minifigure army, consider this set. It comes with a walker, a speeder, soldiers and a couple of droids for them to use as target practice.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan's Hut: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

Another set from the original Star Wars film (at exactly the same price, with the same discount and everything) is this scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi's hut. It includes Obi-Wan, as well as Luke, R2D2 and a Tusken Raider, and again would be great for big Star Wars fans.

Lego Star Wars Snowspeeder: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Here's another iconic model based on the original trilogy, this one inspired by the Hoth battle from The Empire Strikes Back. It contains a Snowspeeder and mounted turret, as well as a snow-themed Stormtrooper and Rebel to man them.

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Love or hate the prequel trilogy, you've got to agree that one of the more iconic scenes was the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. This set lets you recreate that scene (and skew the outcome if you prefer), complete with a few moving elements.

Lego Star Wars Brickheadz The Mandalorian: $17.99 $14 at Amazon (save $4)

Lego Star Wars Brickheadz The Mandalorian: $17.99 $14 at Amazon (save $4)

If you're in love with The Mandalorian, and want cute little replicas of its two most popular characters, this affordable Brickheadz set will get you just that.

Lego Star Wars A New Hope Death Star Cannon: $19.99 $13.85 at Walmart (save $6)

If you want to play out the last moments of a classic Star Wars character again and again, wishing it was different, this set features Obi-Wan on his mission to disable the Death Star tractor beam in A New Hope. It's super-affordable compared to other kits on this list, great for people who don't want to pay hundreds for a set.

Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals in the UK

Our list of Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals in the UK is much shorter than our US one, and that's just because there aren't many Star Wars sets with their prices cut right now, although we'd expect to see more deals closer to Black Friday proper.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer: £640 £520 at John Lewis (save £120)

If you're a serious Star Wars fan with a Death Star-sized wallet, this is the deal for you. It's expensive, but this is a hefty discount, so if you've figured that you deserve a treat after this strange year, you might as well treat yourself to this massive Star Destroyer.

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

Another massive Death Star set from the original trilogy, this one comes with over 4,000 pieces, loads of minifigures, droids, vehicles and more. It's a great set that Lego no longer officially sells, so this deal might sell out fast – so act quick if you want it!

Lego Star Wars Tantive IV Cruiser: £179.99 £149.99 at Smyth's (save £30)

This classic Star Wars ship from the opening moments of the first-ever film – it's the Rebel Blockade Runner carrying Princess Leia that's captured by the Empire – can be yours in Lego form. The set comes with Leia, C3PO, R2D2 and more, and has over 1,700 pieces.

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle: £99.99 £86.95 at Amazon (save £13)

Kylo Ren's shuttle is one of the most distinctive-looking vessels of the sequel trilogy of films, and this large Lego set lets you recreate it. It comes with Ren as well as a few other First Order troops.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £69.99 £61.95 at Amazon (save £8)

Are you jealous of The Mandalorian for getting to cradle The Child whenever you like? Well that could be you if you buy this set, although it's really designed as more of a decorative piece. It has just over 1,000 pieces, and is a great way to let visitors know that you love the newest Star Wars TV show.

Lego Star Wars D-O Droid: £64.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £15)

If you were a fan of this little droid, which makes an appearance in Rise of the Skywalker, this Black Friday deal makes the collectors' version of it a lot more affordable.

Lego Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing: £59.99 £44.97 at Amazon (save £15)

This Y-Wing fighter is a classic from the original trilogy of films, although this set is actually based on the sequel trilogy. It comes with Poe Dameron and a few other characters.

