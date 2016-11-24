You can save £250 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 this Black Friday

If you’ve been looking for a tablet that’s just about good enough to replace your laptop you'll definitely want to consider Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 this Black Friday. It's the latest and greatest in Microsoft’s Surface Pro line. You can find our full review of the Surface Pro 4 right here.

It's going for £549.99 on Amazon right now which is £250 off its recommended retail price.

The tablet on offer has a 12.3-inch screen, runs Windows 10 and comes with an Intel Core M3-6Y30 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. These aren’t the best specs available on the Surface Pro 4 – there’s also an 8GB RAM option – but they’re not to be sniffed at.

The offer also helpfully includes a type cover which will make it much easier to start using it just like your laptop, but there’s no pen or mouse included, so you’ll still be mashing at the touchscreen with your finger.

We’re not likely to see a Surface Pro 5 until Spring 2017, so if you’re looking for a solid hybrid Windows device that’s perfect for the general consumer or artist, this is an offer worth considering; just bear in mind that you’ll have to purchase the Surface Pen separately.