The Pixel Buds Pro are the AirPods Pro rivals we've been waiting for

Google has unveiled a new-and-improved version of the Google Pixel Buds called the Google Pixel Buds Pro that are going on sale for pre-order on July 21 2022.

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, Google has equipped its latest true wireless earbuds with multipoint connectivity that allows them to pair with multiple devices simultaneously, active noise cancellation with a passthrough transparency mode and, coming later this year, spatial audio support.

That said, Google has its own tricks that even Apple doesn't have: the Pixel Buds Pro will still offer live translation for over two dozen languages and come with the Google Assistant built-in that will allow you to control your smart home.

Even better, they'll only cost $199 (around £160, AU$290) when they become available to everyone on July 28.

Analysis: Finally, a pair of Pixel Buds we can get behind

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel Buds have always been a decent option for Pixel phone owners, but didn't exactly set the world of true wireless earbuds ablaze. Lacking active noise cancellation and sound performance, Google's earbuds were just very mediocre.

With the Pixel Buds Pro, Google seems intent to change that opinion with a slew of new features, a revamped design and, of course, active noise cancellation.

The Buds that Google debuted at Google IO are slightly larger than their predecessors - a result of Google including more microphones and a larger battery inside the casing. While they're bigger, Google says its team has done its homework to make sure that they're still comfortable to wear for hours on end thanks to a new sensor that measures pressure build up in the ear canal.

The extra comfort will be crucial to Google convincing us that the Pixel Buds are ready to take on their Apple-made alter egos, as will their support for spatial audio that Google says won't be ready until later this year.

Should Google get everything right with the Pixel Buds Pro, Android fans will have a new de facto pair of earbuds to go with their new Google Pixel 7.