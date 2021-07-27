Trending

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer teases a spooky cast reunion

We're still not afraid of no ghosts

The official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has arrived online – and Sony Pictures' reboot of its supernatural comedy series is making all of the right noises ahead of its release.

Dropping on Sony Pictures' social media channels on Tuesday, July 27, the new trailer showed off plenty of new footage for Afterlife, including a teaser for the return of the original movie's cast.

You can check out the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife video in the Sony Pictures tweet below:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 11 in the US and November 12 in the UK.

Tom Power

Hired as TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom can be found covering all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you can wrap your eyes around. He also produces original content including reviews, opinion pieces, and interview-led features with the world's biggest actors, directors, writers, producers and studios, which is always a fun time. Follow him on Twitter @thomp1987.
