The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening hits shores on September 20

During its E3 2019 keynote presentation, Nintendo announced that it's remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening will launch on the Nintendo Switch on September 20. This is way earlier than anyone expected.

While announcing the release date for this hotly-anticipated reimagining of the Game Boy classic, Nintendo took the chance to share some more details regarding the game, as well as more hints at its retro-leaning soundtrack.

Specifically, this version of the game will feature a dungeon building mode, the first of its kind in a Zelda game ever. Players will be able to "capture" screens from dungeons within the game, and use them to connect together to create whole new dungeons for other players to master.

It's currently unknown exactly how players will share these dungeons with other players, or whether they'll be able to experience them together with players. However, why else would such a feature be made available other than to share?

There don't seem to be any other major changes to the Link's Awakening formula in terms of how it's played. Expect to be able to mix and match item combinations, just like before, as well as a cadre of goofy monsters and characters from across a range of Nintendo franchises.

This is the same game you've likely played on the Game Boy, only much prettier and now even deeper with this new Build-a-Dungeon mode. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $59.99 (about £47, AU$87).

An Amiibo figurine of Link from the game will be available this year as well, but the exact release date and pricing is unknown.

