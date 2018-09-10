The Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i5-9600K also appear in Geekbench benchmarks

We’ve seen plenty of benchmark results from the Intel Core i7-9700K recently, but now it seems there are leaks on the rest of the Coffee Lake Refresh family.

The Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i5-9600K have seen their Geekbench numbers leaked out. As expected, Intel’s first mainstream 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i9-9900K processor did the best with 6,248 points in single-core and 33,037 points in multi-core benchmarks.

Meanwhile, the more mid-range 6-core/6-thread Intel Core i5-9600K completed the same tests with 6,027 and 23,472 points in single- and multi-core benchmarks, respectively.

By comparison, the Intel Core i7-8700K processor only achieved 5,508 single-core and 25,034 multi-core results. So, it seems like even a modest Coffee Lake Refresh CPU will outperform the flagship processor from the previous Coffee Lake generation.

Bear in mind that all of these processors were tested on a Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Ultra Gaming 2.0 motherboard, so we may see even better performance from Intel’s all but confirmed Z390 platform.

Then again, we're not going to believe in these rumors until the processors are officially announced and we’ve done our own benchmarking – two things we hope will happen soon.

We're hoping AMD will respond in kind with more Ryzen 2nd Generation processors