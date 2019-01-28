The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deal just got even better thanks to this price drop

It seems that Mobiles.co.uk is the retailer that can't stop dropping prices. After producing our favourite Samsung Galaxy S9 deal last week, it has now gone and reduced the price even further. But you will need to hurry if you like the look of this offer, as we're told it will be coming to a close on February 6 (two Wednesdays time).

The deal we're referring to is this 3GB of data Galaxy S9 for just £75 upfront and a very comforting £23 a month on the O2 network. This deal already topped all other S9 contracts but the £15 price drop makes it even better again - it's pretty much at Black Friday standard!

Sound like the perfect deal for you? If you scroll down you can find all of the details of this tariff or if you wanted something a bit different with your S9 then check out our best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals page. But we can promise you now you'll be struggling to beat this if you don't need tonnes of data.

This cheap Samsung S9 deal in full

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk| O2 | £90 £75 upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

If you're a fan of the S9 this should get you excited. The cheapest S9 deal just got even cheaper. A flagship device for just over £600 over the two year contract is an incredible deal and the 3GB of data means you don't even have to cutback on your data usage. Total cost over 24 months is £627View Deal