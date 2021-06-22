The best Amazon Prime Day fitness deal this year is this 50% off Bowflex Kettlebell

We've just spotted what we think might just be one of the strongest Amazon Prime Day fitness deals this year - this 50% sale on a BowFlex adjustable kettlebell for $149.11 (£159 in the UK).
This might seem like quite a pricey spend for a kettlebell, but hear us out - this one's a great space saver and a good buy if you're a beginner or committed home fitness enthusiast. With an adjustable kettlebell like this you'll not only be able to replace a whole lineup of different weights (a whole 6 in this case), but also gradually increase the weight as your strength increases. Put simply, it's a very good choice if you don't have a lot of space in your house but would like a range of weights for your kettlebell routines.
It is, however, worth noting that this isn't the record lowest price for this particular kettlebell - we've seen it go for $129 on very rare occasions at Amazon previously and about $90 in clearance sales at other retailers.
Still, those are prices from before the pandemic - which as you'll probably already know absolutely decimated stock on personal fitness items. In fact, we've seen Amazon sell these BowFlex kettlebells for as much as $252 in the past year, a price that not only makes your eyes water, but makes these particular Amazon Prime Day fitness deals seem incredibly good value.
Amazon Prime Day fitness deals on kettlebells
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell:
$199 $149.11 at Amazon
Save £69 - Normally kettlebells are a pretty simple affair - they are after all a giant hunk of metal or concrete with a handle on it. Not this particular Kettlebell from Boxflex, however. This one's fully adjustable so you can add or lose weight according to your strength requirements. While pricey, this is absolutely fantastic for kettlebells because it'll mean you won't have to buy multiple weights as your workout routine grows.View Deal
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell:
£229 £159 at Amazon
Save £69 - In the UK? You can also partake in this Amazon Prime Day fitness deal over on your side of the pond. Unlike in the US, this is actually the lowest price this Boxflex kettlebell has ever been, so it's arguably an even better sale in this territory.View Deal
More great Amazon Prime Day fitness deals
(US) Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition:
$299.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $113 If you thought the regular Instinct was tough, this watch goes one further, built to military standards and in a range of earthy colorways. It's never been this cheap before, so sneak up and grab one while Prime Day lasts.
View Deal
(US) Aftershokz Trekz Air:
$119.95 $89.95 at Amazon
Save $30 - This is a regular Amazon deal rather than a Prime Day one, but it's the cheapest these bone conduction headphones have ever been. I've used them for many years myself, and can heartily recommend them for running while being aware of your surroundings.
View Deal
(UK) TRX all-in-one suspension training system:
£140.95 £98 at Amazon
Save £42 - Want to get fit on a budget? Here's a simple way to burn fat and build muscle without the use of an expensive or bulky home gym setup. The sturdy straps on this TRX training system set can be attached to doorways, trees, and... well just about anything really, so you can get a decent workout in a huge range of environments. View Deal
(UK) ProteinWorks 1Kg vegan protein powder (cookies and cream):
£27.49 £16.99 at Amazon
Save £10 - Any fitness fanatic will tell you that protein is an essential part of building muscle and helping your recovery after intense workouts. Well, we can't account for the taste of this particular powder from ProteinWorks, but cookies and cream flavour sounds pretty good for us and it's also going for its lowest ever price right now. It's also fully vegan too, so if you're on a fully plant-based diet than you needn't worry at all.View Deal
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon devices: up to 50% off for Prime Day
- Amazon Fire tablets: record low prices now starting at $44.99
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 45% off footwear and apparel
- Audible Premium Plus: save 53% on your first 4 months
- AirPods: now starting at just $99
- Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon
- Calvin Klein: up to 45% off CK underwear and bras
- Card and board games: Up to 30% off games for all ages
- Chromebooks: up to 25% off Lenovo, HP and Samsung
- Deals under $25: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: big name brands from $14
- Fitbit: up to 30% off Fitbit Sense, Inspire and more
- Garmin: save up to 30% on smartwatches
- Headphones: save on Sony, Beats, Bose and more
- iPad (8th generation): was $329 now $299
- Keurig: up to 35% off K-Slim pod coffee maker
- Kitchen: save up to 42% on Cusimax, Cosori, Instant Pot and more
- Laptops: Chromebooks, MacBooks and gaming laptops discounted
- Lego Super Mario: sets from $11
- Levi's: up to 40% off Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets
- New Balance: up to 30% off shoes and sneakers
- Nike: save on NBA jerseys, sneakers, and more
- Monitors: displays from LG, Asus, and Alienware up to 38% off
- Nintendo Switch: save $10 on Pro Controller and select games
- Oral care: up to 50% off Oral B, Crest, Glide and more
- PS5: games now starting at $29.88
- Ray-Ban: up to 25% off adults and kids sunglasses
- Razer: PC gaming accessories up to 50% off
- Roomba: save up to $300 on robot vacuum cleaners
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon
- Smartwatches: Samsung Galaxy Watch from $159
- Subscription boxes: 65% off for Prime members
- Tommy Hilfiger: up to 50% off designer clothes and accessories
- TVs: Fire-enabled smart TVs starting at just $99.99
- Under Armour: up to 30% off sportswear, shoes and gym accessories
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Echo devices: up to 50% off - starting from £9.99
- Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon
- Audible Premium Plus: Prime members get 3 months for 99p
- AirPods: now starting at £119.99
- Blink Mini security camera: now just £21.99 for Prime members
- Cookware: up to 68% off pans, bakeware and utensils
- Deals under £15: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Electric toothbrushes: save over 60% on Oral-B brushes
- Fashion: big savings on Amazon brands starting at under £5
- Headphones: Jabra headphones from £69
- iPad (2020) - 32GB: lowest price ever - now £299
- Kindle: now starting at just £49.99
- Kitchen: Dolce Gusto coffee machines from £59 and more
- Laptops: cheap PCs starting at just £199
- MacBook Air M1: £100 off at Amazon - now £899
- Nintendo Switch: bundles from £299
- Nike: save on apparel and trainers
- Pets: food, shampoo and toys up to half price
- PC games: EA titles including The Sims 4 from £7.49
- Prime Video: channel add-ons 99p for three months
- PS5: Demon's Souls, Immortals and more discounted now
- Smart home: Ring Video Doorbell from £35 and more
- Smartwatches: Fitbit Charge 4 now £99 and more
- Sports nutrition: over 50% off protein powder
- Toys: up to 42% off Funko, Lego, LOL Surprise and more
- TVs: 4K smart TVs from £298
- Wine and beer: save up to 50% on red, whites and lager
- Xbox: blockbuster favourites from £19.99