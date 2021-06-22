The best Amazon Prime Day fitness deal this year is this 50% off Bowflex Kettlebell

We've just spotted what we think might just be one of the strongest Amazon Prime Day fitness deals this year - this 50% sale on a BowFlex adjustable kettlebell for $149.11 (£159 in the UK).

This might seem like quite a pricey spend for a kettlebell, but hear us out - this one's a great space saver and a good buy if you're a beginner or committed home fitness enthusiast. With an adjustable kettlebell like this you'll not only be able to replace a whole lineup of different weights (a whole 6 in this case), but also gradually increase the weight as your strength increases. Put simply, it's a very good choice if you don't have a lot of space in your house but would like a range of weights for your kettlebell routines.

It is, however, worth noting that this isn't the record lowest price for this particular kettlebell - we've seen it go for $129 on very rare occasions at Amazon previously and about $90 in clearance sales at other retailers.

Still, those are prices from before the pandemic - which as you'll probably already know absolutely decimated stock on personal fitness items. In fact, we've seen Amazon sell these BowFlex kettlebells for as much as $252 in the past year, a price that not only makes your eyes water, but makes these particular Amazon Prime Day fitness deals seem incredibly good value.

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals on kettlebells

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: $199 $149.11 at Amazon

Save £69 - Normally kettlebells are a pretty simple affair - they are after all a giant hunk of metal or concrete with a handle on it. Not this particular Kettlebell from Boxflex, however. This one's fully adjustable so you can add or lose weight according to your strength requirements. While pricey, this is absolutely fantastic for kettlebells because it'll mean you won't have to buy multiple weights as your workout routine grows.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: £229 £159 at Amazon

Save £69 - In the UK? You can also partake in this Amazon Prime Day fitness deal over on your side of the pond. Unlike in the US, this is actually the lowest price this Boxflex kettlebell has ever been, so it's arguably an even better sale in this territory.View Deal

More great Amazon Prime Day fitness deals

(US) Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $113 If you thought the regular Instinct was tough, this watch goes one further, built to military standards and in a range of earthy colorways. It's never been this cheap before, so sneak up and grab one while Prime Day lasts.

View Deal

(US) Aftershokz Trekz Air: $119.95 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a regular Amazon deal rather than a Prime Day one, but it's the cheapest these bone conduction headphones have ever been. I've used them for many years myself, and can heartily recommend them for running while being aware of your surroundings.

View Deal

(UK) TRX all-in-one suspension training system: £140.95 £98 at Amazon

Save £42 - Want to get fit on a budget? Here's a simple way to burn fat and build muscle without the use of an expensive or bulky home gym setup. The sturdy straps on this TRX training system set can be attached to doorways, trees, and... well just about anything really, so you can get a decent workout in a huge range of environments. View Deal

(UK) ProteinWorks 1Kg vegan protein powder (cookies and cream): £27.49 £16.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Any fitness fanatic will tell you that protein is an essential part of building muscle and helping your recovery after intense workouts. Well, we can't account for the taste of this particular powder from ProteinWorks, but cookies and cream flavour sounds pretty good for us and it's also going for its lowest ever price right now. It's also fully vegan too, so if you're on a fully plant-based diet than you needn't worry at all.View Deal

