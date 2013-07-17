4K for £4K: Samsung's latest Ultra HD televisions arriving in UK this month

Samsung has broadened its range of Ultra HD televisions available in the UK by confirming its 55-inch and 65-inch options will go on sale by the end of July.
The 55-inch UE55F9000 will be available for the relatively reasonable (emphasis on the relatively) price of £3,999, while the extra 10-inches offered by the 65-inch UE65F9000 pushes the price up for £5,999.
The pricing and screen size options set up a potential battle with Sony for the future of living room viewing, which has tagged its similarly sized offerings with like-minded RRPs.
The addition of 55 and 65-inch models complements Samsung's whopping 85-inch S9 set with the company claiming the new arrivals "strengthen its leadership in the UHD market with various sized TVs."
Anything else?
So, aside from a display resolution four times the size of a regular HD TV, what else can potential buyers expect from the next generation of Samsung tellies.
Well, the company promises four-step upscaling for SD and HD content, powered by a quad-core processor. Considering the current void of 4K content the upscaling tech should come in quite handy.
Beyond that, Samsung's Smart TV platform is on board, complete with voice-powered content searches, while the 70W built-in speakers offer a "simulated surround sound" experience.