Samsung confirms Ultra HD TVs great and small for IFA 2013

Ultra HD TVs aren't going anywhere this year as Samsung confirms that IFA 2013 will play host to more in its range of 4K televisions.

At a pre-IFA 2013 event, the company said that there would be both larger and smaller versions of its Ultra HD S9000 televisions at the show.

At the moment, the S-Series Ultra HD line-up consists only of an 85-inch TV, which isn't much good to those of us who live in cramped conditions or don't have £35,000 burning a hole in our pockets.

Ultra look

While we eagerly await a price-tag for an even bigger S9 - how high can you go, Samsung? - we're more interested in the smaller editions which may begin to approach living-room standards.

But even if they do, you'll struggle to find anything to actually watch in UHD as there isn't really anything out there yet - and industry standards are yet to be agreed on. While some films (including The Hobbit) have been filmed in 4K-quality and some games can take advantage of the tech, there's not really much worth spending tens of thousands of pounds or dollars on.

That won't stop early adopters, billionaire moguls and celebrities though - and it won't stop us getting excited come September either.

