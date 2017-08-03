Take note: these could be the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's final specs

We've heard a number of hardware-related Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumors regarding leading up to the device's expected launch in New York on August 23, however, a new leak reported by VentureBeat just might have revealed the upcoming handset's final specs.

According to noted leaker Evan Blass, the Galaxy Note 8 will pack the same Snapdragon 835 chipset that's in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in the US, and Samsung's Exynos 8895 for the rest of the world.

Unlike those phones, which each sported 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Note 8's memory should see a 50% increase to a total of 6GB. Onboard storage will be 64GB with the option to add more via microSD.

In terms of its screen, the Note 8 is expected to have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display (only slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch one on the S8 Plus) with a 1440 x 2960 resolution (aspect ratio 18.5:9).

Noteworthy details

However, as we've reported before, Note 8's big selling point might very well be its dual camera setup – Blass' leak says it will boast a wide angle lens with the secondary rear camera being a telephoto lens with an aperture of f2.4 and 2x optical zoom. Both are expected to be 12MP sensors with optical stabilization.

With the much publicised battery debacle cutting the Note 7's life short not long after launch, it's perhaps no surprise that the Note 8 is expected to have a slightly smaller battery than its predecessor, with a 3,300 mAh battery (the Note 7 had a 3,500 mAh) mooted by the leak.

In terms of available colors, evidence has suggested that the Note 8 will launch in Midnight Black and Maple Gold, with Blass' source also suggesting that Deep Sea Blue and Orchid Grey will come shortly after.

We'll find out whether or not these specs are true when the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is officially unveiled later this month.