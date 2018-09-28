Sonos wins big as Apple topples Samsung at T3 Awards 2018

It was the busiest night on record as the 12th annual T3 Awards saw a massive 51 gongs handed out - with Sonos the big winner on the night.

The premium audio brand nabbed three awards, with the powerful Sonos One winning Best Multiroom Speaker, as well as the overall title of Best Gadget, due to its excellent audio prowess and masses of connectivity.

Apple finally beat Samsung to the title of Best Phone, with the judges (including TechrRadar's Cat Ellis) deciding that the iPhone X was a more impressive upgrade than the likes of the Pixel 2 XL and the Samsung Galaxy S9 - the first time Samsung hasn't won the award since 2015.

Jaguar's impressive I-Pace, its first totally electric car, won the title of Best Car at the "Gadget Oscars", as Amazon managed to nab the award for Best Brand - a hotly contested category that saw the newly-anointed trillion-dollar brand beat off Microsoft, Samsung and Huawei, thanks to its impressive online services and decent Echo products.

Best Laptop went to the Microsoft Surface Pro 2, which has performed well in our testing this year, and there were also awards handed out to Robert Llewellyn (Tech Legend) and Craig Charles (Tech Personality) for their efforts in getting tech in front of the eyeballs of fans - although using the Red Dwarf theme (which they both starred in) to welcome them on stage separately was perhaps a bit much...

The winners in full...

Gadget Of The Year - Sonos One

Brand Of The Year - Amazon

Retailer Of The Year - John Lewis

Phone Of The Year - Apple iPhone X

Innovation Of The Year - Amazon Echo Show

Best Gadget under £100 sponsored by The Sun - Google Home Mini

Best Luxury Tech - LG OLED W8

Best Video Streaming Service - BBC iPlayer

Best TV - Sony AF8

Best TV Platform - Sky Q

Best TV Audio Product - Sonos Beam

Best Bluetooth Over or On-Ear Headphones - Bowers & Wilkins PX

Best Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones - Bose SoundSport Free

Best Bluetooth Speaker - Audio Pro Addon C3

Best Multiroom Speaker - Sonos One

Best Hi-Fi Product - KEF LS-50 Wireless

Best Smart Home Tech - Amazon Echo Spot

Best Connected Lighting - Philips Hue

Best Connected Security, sponsored by Express VPN - Nest iQ Outdoor

Best Connected Energy Product - tado° Smart Thermostat and Radiator Thermostat

Best Home Networking Tech - Netgear Orbi WiFi System RBK50

Best Mid-Range Phone - Honor 10

Best Mobile Accessory - Anker PowerWave

Best Fitness Wearable - Fitbit Versa

Best Laptop, sponsored by ao.com - Microsoft Surface Book 2

Best Gaming Laptop - Asus ROG Zephyrus

Best Gaming Accessory - SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

Best VPN - ExpressVPN

Best Compact, DSLR or CSC Camera - Sony A7 III

Best Lifestyle Camera - GoPro HERO6

Best Car - Jaguar I-PACE

Tech Personality - Craig Charles

Tech Legend - Robert Llewellyn

Best Home Appliance - Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Best Fridge - Miele K 28202 D WS

Best Oven - Rangemaster Elise 110

Best Dishwasher - Bosch Serie 6

Best Vacuum Cleaner - Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Best Washing Machine - AEG 9000 Series

Best Small Appliance - Sage The Oracle Touch

Best Garden Tech - Stihl RMA 235

Best Travel Tech - G-Ro Carry-On Classic

Best Bike - Canyon RoadLite CF 9.0

Best Home Fitness Tech - Wattbike Atom

Best Running Headphones - Jabra Elite Active 65t

Best Watch - Tudor Black Bay GMT

Best Home Air Improvement Tech - Dyson Pure Cool Tower

Best Personal Grooming Tech - Philips 9000 Series Prestige

Best Car Gadget - Nextbase 612GW

The Eco Award, sponsored by Shell - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam