Windows Vista gives PC sales a major boost

The launch of Windows Vista has been credited for a sudden revival of international PC sales. Since 30 January, when Microsoft began selling its new operating system, sluggish PC sales have risen over 170 per cent in the US.

It was a report by Current Analysis which noted the massive boost in PC sales in the week following the Vista launch in the US. It's reasonable to assume that this trend is being mirrored in shops across the pond in Europe, too.

Pre-launch dip

There was a sharp dip in computer sales in the month or two before the launch, with many customers waiting for the new OS to be included with their purchases. Microsoft's ploy to give free upgrades to people who bought computers before the Vista launch did not do much to ignite interest in the pre-Vista PC market.

Current Analysis also stated that PC sales in the week after the Vista launch were 67 per cent higher than the same time period a year ago, proving again that many people have seen the Vista release as a good reason to buy a new computer.