Facebook iOS app set for speedy overhaul in July

Speed's what we need. We need greasy, fast speed

The Facebook app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch would probably finish top of the most-used, least-loved chart, but that could be about to change.

The New York Times' tech blog has word that a new official app, built from the ground up, will arrive next month to eliminate the current "painfully slow" user experience.

The reason for the present application's sluggish performance, according to the anonymous developers who spoke to the NYT, is the hybrid programming language.

The present iteration is built with HTML5 components within an Objective-C (the primary programming language used for iOS apps) shell.

That is like "putting the engine of a Smart Car in the body of a Ferrari," points out the NYT's Nick Bilton, who has seen the new app in action.

Meeting its Objectives

The forthcoming update has been built completely using Objective-C, which will make better use of the zippy hardware in iOS devices and bring a "blazing fast" new app.

Facebook has declined to comment on the speculation, but it seems that we'll be getting a new app sooner rather than later, with one goal in mind: Speed.

Via: NYT