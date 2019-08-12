Score a sub-£200 Huawei phone deal with this SIM-free P30 Lite bargain

For those looking to save money and invest in a budget smartphone, that will usually mean taking a big hit in specs and phone quality. But luckily, a recent cashback promotion from Huawei means being able to land a mid-range phone at a more than budget price tag.

The Huawei P30 Lite - the most affordable of Huawei's 2019 releases - normally sits at a price tag of £279 but, if you're willing to rely on a little bit of cashback you can see that price drop all the way down to £199.

Considering Huawei P30 Lite deals already feel like a pretty affordable option - especially with the specs you're receiving - this scaling down of the price tag makes it a hard option to turn down for those needing a more budget device.

We've listed all of the details of this cashback offer down below so you can see exactly what you're getting. Or, if you would rather see what else is available, check our guide to the best SIM-free phones.

This budget Huawei P30 Lite deal in full:

Huawei P30 Lite from John Lewis | £279 £199 after cashback

If you're looking to bag a budget phone right now, this cashback offer has launched the P30 Lite down in price. You can now grab this device for just £199 from John Lewis. That's an excellent price for a phone that came out this year and features a lot of similar specs to the likes of the P30 and P30 Pro.

What is the Huawei P30 Lite like?

Considering the ultimate price of under £200 with this offer, the specs you're getting are surprisingly excellent.

The P30 Lite rocks a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display, a 3340mAh battery, 128GB storage and some pretty strong processing power considering its position as a mid-range device. Topping all of this off with a triple camera set-up, the P30 Lite is a phone punching above its budget price tag.

Read our full Huawei P30 Lite review

How to get your cashback

So you've ordered your new phone and now you want your money. Understandable, and luckily very easy to sort.

Simply head to this link at least 14 days after your phone has arrived and complete the online form. Your cashback will then be yours within 30 days.

Where else can I make use of this Huawei cashback?

The Huawei phone deal above not working for you? There are still a range of offers available. You can get cashback on the Huawei P30, P30 Lite, P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro from these retailers- are read about them in more detail in our dedicated Huawei cashback phone deals article:

