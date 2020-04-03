Save up to £370 on a range of top mobile phone deals with Very's Easter sale

As we all know, Easter is about one thing and one thing only...phone sales. And with this in mind, Very has well and truly stuck to this ethos, taking a number of top handsets and bringing the prices crashing down.

Amongst these offers is a few big hitters. The iPhone XS, for example, is now down by £370 and Samsung's big and powerful Note 10 is now down to £699. Looking past that, there are a few budget iPhones, Huawei devices and Samsung phones thrown in.

However, included in this long list of discounts is also a few dud deals, offering handsets at their normal price or just a tiny chunk cut off the price. So to help out, we've picked out the winning offers and listed them below.

The standout offers from this Very Easter sale:

Why get your mobile phone deal from Very?

Looking past the obvious factor of the price cuts above, Very offers a few benefits when making a purchase. The first, and probably most important, is the buy now, pay later scheme.

With this, Very allows you to spread out your payments. Just keep in mind that if not paid back in a certain amount of time, you will pay interest.

Past that, Very offers free returns and fast deliveries.