Save £80 on this deluxe Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and milk frother

Got a craving for a caffeine-fulled bargain? This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen on a coffee machine – save £80 on the top-of-the-line Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, and get a separate superb Aeroccino milk frother thrown in for good measure, too.

It's so good, some of the TechRadar team have one of the machines at home!

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a deluxe-level capsule coffee machine. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in a capsule of your choosing, and the machine will fill the cup to perfection at the push of a single button.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundle: £249.99 £170 at Amazon

Want great-tasting, convenient coffee in a hurry? This ace Nespresso Vertuo Plus capsule coffee machine knocks £80 off the usual asking price, and throws in the Aeroccino milk frother too for barista-level bliss.View Deal

Best coffee machines: grab a mug of joe with this great brew makers

Vertuo capsules come with a barcode that can be read by the coffee machine automatically, so it knows the exact amount of water to add to make them brew perfectly. It also allows the machine to automatically make all different measures of coffee without any fussing with settings, from 40ml espressos to mug-sized 414ml Alto cups.

Down from £249.99 to £170, it'd be a good deal on its own, but this Amazon bargain also throws in the Aeroccino milk frother, which quickly makes all sorts of textured milk recipes at the push of a button too, as well as an introductory selection of all sorts of Nespresso capsule flavours. It's barista bliss in a bargain bundle.