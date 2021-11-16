Save £150 on the Dyson V11 Absolute in these epic Black Friday vacuum deals

Despite the arrival of newer models in the Dyson range, the Dyson V11 Absolute is still one of the best cordless vacuums you can buy today, and it's available for the record-low price of £449.00 at various retailers in the UK right now.

Currys, Very and John Lewis are all offering a saving of £150 on the premium sucker in their respective Black Friday Dyson V11 deals, which have landed more than a week ahead of Black Friday itself. As such, we'd recommend grabbing yourself a bargain while you can, since we don't expect to see a better Black Friday vacuum deal on the Dyson V11 Absolute in the weeks to come.

We've highlighted the John Lewis listing below, since the retailer offers a two-year guarantee, free standard delivery and free returns until January 28, 2022, but you'll benefit from the same saving at Currys or Very, too.

If you'd rather pick up your V11 Absolute from Dyson itself, the brand is operating its Black Friday price promise, which means that if you alert customer service to a better deal at Currys or John Lewis (as in this case) within seven days of purchase, it'll refund the difference.

Today's best Black Friday Dyson V11 Absolute deal

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £449 at John Lewis

Save £150 - UK shoppers can save an impressive £150 on the Dyson V11 Absolute at John Lewis right now. This particular deal may not be bettered on Black Friday itself, so we'd recommend picking it up while stocks last. It's worth remembering that Dyson has applied its Black Friday price promise to the V11 range in the UK, though – meaning you can pick up the same deal from Dyson itself, if you prefer.



Although the Dyson V15 Detect is the latest product in the brand's vacuum lineup, the V11 Absolute excels in the areas that really matter – suction power, battery life and dust canister capacity – making it a more-than-sufficient option for most homes. In fact, we'd go as far as to say the Dyson V11 is the vacuum you should buy during Black Friday, given its superior value over the V15 when on sale.

We've listed even more Black Friday vacuum deals below, though, if you're after a potentially cheaper product from a different vacuum manufacturer.

More Black Friday vacuum deals

Halo Capsule: £418.939 Halo Capsule: £418.939 £249.99 at Capsule Clean

Save £169 - The eco-friendly Halo Capsule is currently available for 40% less this Black Friday – the biggest saving ever offered by the UK brand. A new player in the vacuum market, it's the first sucker to be made with carbon fibre technology in the UK, weighing just 2.6kg. For £249.99, you'll get the vacuum, along with all the tools and accessories needed to keep both carpet and wooden floors spotlessly clean.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap: £399.99 Shark Anti Hair Wrap: £399.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - There’s an impressive £150 off this cordless vacuum from Shark at Amazon right now. It has the same anti-tangle feature as many other Shark models that prevents hair from getting trapped around the brush roller. This isn't quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this floor care appliance, though, as it was £229 at the end of October.

£349.99 iRobot Roomba Combo: £349.99 £279 at Amazon

Save £70.99 – This Roomba is capable of both vacuuming and mopping, so it's suitable for all your floors. It usually hovers around the £300 mark, so this is a respectable deal ahead of Black Friday.