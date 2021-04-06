Save on the Sony WF-XB700 with these stellar wireless earbuds deals

If you're looking for a fantastic wireless earbuds deal, check out these brilliant discounts on the Sony WF-XB700 in the US and the UK, which sees the in-ear headphones plummet in price. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WF-XB700 prices in your region.)

If you're in the US, you can get the Sony earbuds for $69, saving you over $60 on the original retail price of $129.99.

The true wireless earbuds have also been discounted in the UK, with Amazon slashing the price to just £69, again, saving you £60.

These prices aren't the absolute lowest we've seen, but they're pretty close, and well worth snapping up if you need a pair of wireless earbuds.

Today's best wireless earbuds deals

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 $69 at Amazon

Save $60.99 – Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Amazon, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by over $60. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour onboard battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £129 £69 at Amazon

Save £60 – If you're looking for cheap wireless earbuds in the UK, check out this fantastic deal from Amazon, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by £60. View Deal

For their price, you could do a lot worse than the Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones. They are a marked improvement on the original WF-1000X and WF-SP700N, and without a doubt our second-favorite Sony true wireless earbuds after the Sony WF-1000XM3.

An IPX4 water-resistance rating means you can use these earbuds while working out, without the worry that a little sweat or rain will break them.

They have a fun, energetic sound quality, feel comfortable during long listening sessions and have an 18-hour combined battery life. We don't love their radar-disc shape and their lack of noise cancellation, but these are undoubtedly Sony's second-best true wireless earbuds.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Sony WF-XB700 prices we've found in your region below: