Save on cheap Fitbits with this weekend's fitness tracker sales

If you're looking to get moving this weekend then you're shopping for cheap Fitbit deals at the right time. We're seeing the cheaper models receive some excellent discounts in both the US and UK right now, often back down to their lowest prices yet.

The Fitbit Inspire is available for just $49.95 in the US this weekend, a drop back down to its lowest price ever and a cost we haven't seen since the start of July. If you're shopping in the UK you'll find a similar discount available, putting the cheapest model up at a price of £48.17 at Amazon. That's a £20 discount bringing the streamlined starter fitness tracker down to within £10 of its cheapest ever price.

You'll find more discounts on a range of cheap Fitbit deals this weekend, from the Inspire HR to the Ionic. We're rounding up these offers in full just below, but you can always check out more prices from around the web at the bottom of the page as well.

Cheap Fitbit deals in the US

From the cheap Fitbit Inspire to the more sophisticated Fitbit Ionic, Best Buy is the place to be for fitness tracker deals in the US. You'll find our top picks below.

Fitbit Inspire: $69.95 $49.95 at Best Buy

If you're after a super cheap Fitbit to start off with, the Fitbit Inspire offers up a streamlined experience with an incredibly simple interface. You're getting more than the baseline of activity and calorie tracking features here as well, with sleep monitoring, smartphone notifications all under $50 (its lowest ever price).

Fitbit Inspire HR: $99.95 $69.95 at Best Buy

Or, spend $20 more and pick up the HR version with added heart rate monitoring features, enhanced sleep tracking and more exercise features as well. You're saving $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR at Best Buy this week.

Fitbit Ionic: $249.95 $216 at Best Buy

You'll also find a $33 price drop on this Fitbit Ionic at Best Buy as well. There's a bit of a price jump here, but if you're after a Fitbit deal on a more feature-rich device capable of more sophisticated tracking this is your best bet.

Fitbit deals in the UK

If you're shopping in the UK, Amazon is currently offering the lowest prices on these cheap Fitbits. However, you'll find that John Lewis has matched some of the cheaper models' prices as well as offering a two year guarantee on top. The only drawback here is a lack of colour options.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £74.80 at Amazon

If you're after a little more power in your cheap Fitbit, the Inspire HR model is definitely the way to go as it boasts enhanced fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring. You'll also find less colour options but a two year guarantee with this £74.99 price tag at John Lewis.

Fitbit Versa Lite: £149.99 £119.66 at Amazon

The Versa Lite is also included in Amazon's Fitbit deals right now, sitting at a sales price of just £119.66. If you're after a larger screen for smartphone notifications, you'll find the Versa Lite brings the fitness tracker range more in line with a conventional smartwatch as well.

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £158.90 at Amazon

Save £91 on the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon this weekend, an excellent saving on a more sophisticated fitness tracker. You're getting onboard storage for 300+ songs, built in GPS and personal coaching straight from your wrist here.

If the offers above don't quite fit the bill, you'll find more cheap Fitbit prices just here. The comparison table below will show you the lowest costs for each model from around the web, so you know you're always getting the best deal.

