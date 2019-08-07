Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will probably be powered by this brand new chipset

Announced the evening before the Samsung's Unpacked launch event where we're expecting to see the Galaxy Note 10, it's very likely the new Exynos 9825 chipset is set to feature in the new phone.

Samsung's latest chipset is built using the 7nm EUV process, which is a first for the company and allows it to build a smaller, yet more power-efficient processor.

It features a faster GPU than the firm's previous Exynos 9820 chipset, and Samsung claims the two Cortex-A75 cores in the CPU are enhanced thanks to the 7nm EUV tech.

Are you excited for the Note 10?

Our guide to the very best Samsung phones

Expect the price of the Galaxy Note 9 to drop

Samsung said, "The Exynos 9825 is both lightning fast and power efficient so you get optimized performance without sacrificing battery life."

Samsung often chooses to use its own Exynos chipsets in the UK and a variety of other countries around the world, while it opts for Qualcomm's top-end chip in variants for the USA and China.

That likely means those who live in the US will be using a version of the phone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 inside. That's the same chip that powered the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus in the country.

Or perhaps Samsung will surprise us all and opt for the Exynos chipset across the world, but that's an unlikely scenario considering Samsung hasn't been able to do that in the past.

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Note 10 later today, and you can find out how to watch the Note 10 launch here.

Via GSMArena