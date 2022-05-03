Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold could have very different cover displays

Audio player loading…

Samsung could have some significant foldable phone competition this year, as we’re expecting the Google Pixel Fold to land as well, but choosing between that and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could in large part come down to what size and shape cover display you want.

That’s because according to Ross Young (who has a great track record for display-related leaks), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 6.19-inch cover display, while the Google Pixel Fold will have a much smaller 5.8-inch one.

The Google Pixel Fold’s cover screen will also therefore apparently have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week.May 2, 2022 See more

You might think that would mean the main displays will differ a lot too, but apparently not, as Young claims these will be a similar size to each other. He doesn’t say what size, but previous leaks point to 7.56 inches for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and around 7.6 inches for the Google Pixel Fold, which would indeed make for similar sizes.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but as noted Young does have a good track record. We probably won’t find out the specs officially for a while yet though, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to land in August or September, while the Pixel Fold probably won't land until at least October.

Indeed, in a reply to this latest tweet, Young claims the Google Pixel Fold will land in Q4 – meaning somewhere between October and December.

Analysis: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel Fold

So, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold might have quite different outer displays, but how else will they differ?

One possible difference is the price, with the Pixel Fold rumored to be landing for around $1,400 (roughly £1,040 / AU$1,960), which would likely make it slightly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Their chipsets are sure to differ too – leaks point to the Google Tensor chipset (currently being used by the Pixel 6 range) for the Pixel Fold, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely use the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might also come with a stylus, which isn’t something we’ve heard about for Google’s foldable. Their cameras are sure to differ as well, though most rumors suggest both phones will be rather middling on that front.