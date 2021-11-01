Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is likely soon, as mass production has reportedly started

A leak recently suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range could land in February, and that’s now looking all the more likely, as the phones have reportedly now entered mass production.

That’s according to WinFuture, which claims that Samsung started ramping up the production of some components in late October. So far this mass production is apparently just for a few components, such as flex cables that connect the circuit boards together, but a slow start like this isn’t unusual according to WinFuture.

More importantly, Samsung usually starts mass-producing new Galaxy S models a few months before launch, so this lines up nicely with the rumors of February, especially if the range lands in early February.

We’d previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range could land in January, which also remains possible if Samsung has started mass producing the phones now, but we wouldn’t think they’d land before late January if mass production has only just started.

Either way, it seems like there shouldn’t be too much longer to wait for Samsung’s next flagship phones, with the Galaxy S22 range probably landing just over a year after the mid-January launch of the Galaxy S21 range, and just under two years after the mid-February 2020 launch of the Galaxy S20 range.

We would of course take these mass production claims with a pinch of salt for now, but given that this timing lines up with release date rumors and with previous launch timings, it seems likely to be accurate.

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also expected soon (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Analysis: early 2022 could be a busy time for Samsung – and the rest of the smartphone world

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range might not be the only thing Samsung launches in early 2022, with a report suggesting that the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will land in January 2022.

That in itself makes us think we probably won’t see the S22 range before February, since Samsung probably wouldn’t want to launch these phones too close together, but either way, that could make for quite a packed period for Samsung.

On top of that, there are also two tech expos at the start of the year. We have CES 2022 in early January, where the Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly make an appearance, then MWC 2022 in late February through early March.

We don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy S22 range to appear at either event, as those phones are high-profile enough to justify a separate launch, but plenty of other phones could be unveiled. So if nothing in the smartphone world has caught your eye this year, you probably don’t have long to wait for a whole bunch of new options.

