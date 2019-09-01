Samsung Galaxy S10 deal bargain: free upfront, 512GB storage and a load of data

Where the expression normally goes 'bring out the big guns', Carphone Warehouse's latest deal is better likened to bringing out a fully sized tank, offering one of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals we've seen for a while.

So what exactly is this offer? Well it starts with its storage capacity - 512GB sound like enough for you? Following that up with an impressive 30GB of data, you would expect to be paying a whole lot of money to get this, but you really don't need to worry about that.

There are no upfront costs to pay and the monthly bills only come to £39. In other words, if you're looking for a new Samsung Galaxy S10 deal, Carphone Warehouse has the market beat right now.

It's no surprise really that Carphone has gone and slapped a 'lowest ever price' on this deal, all you've got to do is grab it before it's gone.

Carphone Warehouse's Samsung Galaxy S10 deal:

Samsung Galaxy S10 | O2 | 512GB storage | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £39pm

£39 bills for this handset aren't exceptional in themselves, but look very handsome indeed when you consider the rest of the details of this tariff. For starters, you don't have to pay a penny upfront. But you also get to revel in all that storage, data, calls and minutes. It's a sterling deal on a fantastic phone. Total cost over 24 months is £936

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy S10?

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the perfect middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo. A quick glance at our best smartphone guide shows we currently rank it as the third best phone in the world.

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.