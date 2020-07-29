Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 hands on image just leaked, and there are big design changes

Samsung's big Galaxy Note 20 launch is coming up early next month, and it may be where we also see a first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. That's at least the first official look, as news hands on images have given us a peek at the phone.

The successor to the original Galaxy Fold - Samsung's first foldable phone - from last year, the Z Fold 2 is expected to bring important upgrades on the inside as well as outside.

A Twitter user from Korea shared an image of the phone, which might just be our first look of the Z Fold 2. No other information was shared, but some design changes are just enough easy to spot in the leaked image.

Firstly, the bezels around the display are visibly slimmer than the first model, making the panel look more immersive.

The oddly-shaped notch has been replaced with an Infinity-O cutout for the selfie camera. The edges of the panel also seem to be less exposed.

Take this leak with a pinch of salt for now as we've yet to see this source leak other accurate information in the past. That said, the launch event is only a week away so it may be correct and we may see the exact device pictured on August 5.

What else do we know?

We've already heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will move to a UTG (ultra-thin glass) implementation for the flexible display, which is significantly more durable than the plastic one used in the first one.

Other leaks have suggested this will be an AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The outer display is also rumored to get bigger and more functional with similarly slimmer bezels all around. We could also see a shift to 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, it is expected to pack all the latest specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, an improved 108MP camera and 5G capabilities. Some leaks even talked about S-Pen functionality but that is unlikely to make the cut.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5, alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7.