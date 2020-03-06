Samsung 4K TV deals are crashing in price this weekend - making it the perfect time to upgrade

Samsung 4K TV deals are some of the most popular sales events in the television market. Shoppers go nuts for these powerful 4K TVs, and with good reason too. Samsung's range of high-quality displays offer fantastic value for money even without a discount, and with premium features like HDR10 and a massive range of smart TV apps to use, everyday consumers looking for a cheap 4K TV really can't go wrong.

We're seeing these Samsung 4K TVs come in for as little as $295 in the US, though you might also want to check out this $299 price tag on a more recent model. With savings reaching into the $280 range, there has never been a better time to grab a cheap 4K TV deal.

In the UK, we're seeing discounts on the popular 2019 RU7470 range. While not as premium in display (or price) as the 8-Series, this is still a high-quality lineup. With fantastic picture quality and special Ultra-HD Dimming technology for higher contrast and detailing, you can save anything from £50 - £100 on these powerful TVs. Prices start at £379 on the 43-inch model, but again, we'd really point you towards this £399 price on the 50-inch version to get the most value.

These cheap 4K TV deals will help you secure a premium display for less this weekend. Plus, with so much content offering 4K streaming and broadcast at the moment, there's more opportunity than ever to push your display to its limits and enjoy stunning picture clarity.

Samsung 4K TV sales in the US

Samsung NU6900 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $328 $295 at Walmart

If you're just looking for the cheapest 4K TV deal possible, but you still want a considerable size, this 2018 model should suffice. You're picking up an older TV set here, from a lower model number than others featured in these highlights. That means we'd only really recommend this particular TV if you're set on a 50-inch model at the lowest possible price.

Samsung RU7200 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $429.99 $299.99 at Walmart

This 43-inch display is $200 off at Walmart this weekend - excellent savings if you're planning on upgrading to a 4K TV. This TV sits at the smaller end of the range, but it's perfect if you don't want your set to take up the entire room. Plus, this is the 7200 range, so you're picking up a feature-packed Ultra-HD display.

Samsung RU7200 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $599.99 $399.99 at Walmart

This larger model comes in just $100 more expensive than the RU7200 43-inch display this week, and down from $600 that's an excellent 4K TV deal. If you want to spend even less, you can pick up a 6-Series version for just $327.99 - you're getting slightly lower quality 4K and a step down in color and detail processing, but saving your cash at the same time.

Samsung RU8000 49-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $799.99 $513.38 at Walmart

This 49-inch Samsung RU8000 model is a step above the others listed here in price and specs. You're still grabbing a 2019 4K TV, but those 8-Series features will offer better processing and a higher quality resolution on your 49-inch display.

Today's best cheap 4K TV deals in the UK

Currys are holding a fantastic 4K TV sales event this weekend, and new subscribers can also grab a free 6-month subscription to Spotify with their new TV to boot.

Samsung RU7470 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429.99 £379.99 at Currys

This 43-inch 4K TV deal is certainly a space saver, but for just £20 more you can grab the 50-inch model below. You're getting the same powerful processing and crystal clear 4K resolution, but if you have the room for a larger display we'd recommend picking up that one over this £379 model.

Samsung RU7470 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £499 £399.99 at Currys

Save £100 on the Samsung RU7470 50-inch 4K TV at Currys. That's an excellent deal on a massively popular TV, with a fantastic 2000PQI picture quality and UHD dimming for extra contrast. You're also picking up all the smart TV apps you could ask for, including Apple TV and Now TV.

Samsung RU7020 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699 £599.99 at Currys

Everyone loves a massive telly, and everyone loves Samsung's massive telly. We're particularly enamoured with this 4K TV deal because of that £100 discount, however, which will see you through to stunning display detail with powerful processing and a host of extra features for just £599 this weekend.



