Record Store Day 2020: the best turntable, speaker, and headphone deals

Following two Covid-19-related delays, Record Store Day 2020 is finally kicking off on August 29. This year, the event is being split over three dates; August 29, September 26, and October 24 in a bid to adhere to social distancing guidelines across the world.

What is Record Store Day? Conceived in 2007, Record Store Day is a yearly celebration of independent record stores. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and released in what are known as ‘Record Store Day Drops’. Usually, the festivities include in-store performances, meet-and-greets, and parties, but the coronavirus pandemic has stifled those plans somewhat; instead, this year’s celebration is split over three days, with stores adhering to the social distancing guidelines in their region.

On each of these three dates we’ll see the usual ‘Record Store Day Drops’, in which a number of exclusive releases, pressed to vinyl specially for the occasion, will be released to participating record stores and available for turntable fanatics to buy.

Usually, this marks a huge social event for independent record stores, but this year all the shopping fun is likely to largely take place online – however, stores are only allowed to start selling remaining stock online from 6pm, so diehard vinyl fans may want to visit their local record store in person. Bear in mind that if you do decide to shop in person, you may have to queue for longer than usual.

Drop 1 kicks off on August 29, and includes a number of fantastic releases from artists including The Big Moon, Charlie XCX, Christine and the Queens, Tyler the Creator, and more. There are plenty of older releases to look forward to as well, with vinyls from the likes of David Bowie, The Cure, and Bob Marley and the Wailers to look forward to.

Not every release will be stocked at every record store, so be sure to check ahead of time if you have your eye on a particular vinyl – you can also check out the full list of releases at the Record Store Day website .

Whether you’re buying in person or planning to shop online, it’s worth dusting off your old record player in preparation – or treat yourself to one of the best turntables of 2020, which come with fancy features like wireless connectivity and USB ports for recording your vinyl to your computer.

With all these new vinyl releases hitting the shelves, it’s a great time to invest in some new audio kit – and to make your life easier, we’ve curated all the best Record Store Day deals we’ve found.

That includes deals on turntables, stereo speakers, wireless speakers, amplifiers, and headphones, so you can find the very best price on the latest and great audio gadgets that will make your new vinyls really sing.

The best turntable deals

The best turntables in 2020 are drastically improved compared to the clunky old systems you might find gathering dust in your attic.

The top record players today come in a wide range of styles and sizes – whether you like the classic look of record players from the past or you’re only interested in the most modern aesthetic.

Many of these devices also come with modern features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports. With a USB output you can record all of the LPs you already own directly to your computer. This brings an added bonus of allowing you to listen to your vinyls wherever you are.

Read more: The best turntables of 2020

Today's best turntable deals Reduced Price Audio-Technica AT-LP60XUSB... Amazon Prime £149 £119 View Reduced Price Audio Technica AT-LP60XUSB... Audio Visual Online £149 £119 View Audio-Technica AT-LP60XUSB... Premium Sound £149 View Audio-Technica LP60X-BT... Urban Outfitters (UK) £179 View Show More Deals

The best stereo speaker deals

The best stereo speakers are an essential part of any audiophile's home setup, even if standalone wireless speakers like the Apple HomePod and the Sonos One are all the rage right now.

Whether you count yourself as an audiophile or a casual listener, we all want our sound to be clear, full, and perhaps most importantly, true to the original source. Although the principles of stereo sound may be decades old now, audiophiles far and wide still believe that two Hi-Fi speakers really are a whole lot better than one – and they're the perfect addition to your turntable setup.

Read more: The best stereo speakers of 2020

Today's best stereo speaker deals Klipsch RP-150M Reference... Premium Sound £449 View KEF LS50 Wireless Gloss White... Bax-shop UK £1,929 View KEF LS50 Wireless Wireless... Sevenoaks £1,999 View Low Stock Definitive Technology Bipolar... Audio Visual Online £3,699 View Show More Deals

The best wireless speaker deals

The best wireless speakers you can buy in 2020 come in a range of shapes and sizes, from compact voice assistant-enabled desk buddies through to big multi-room models that’ll fill your home with sound.

As well as offering pristine audio playback, the best wireless speakers pack in a whole host of features, including smart assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. Many of the best wireless speakers also boast built-in support for streaming services, and slick designs that will look the part in any home.

If you've got a state-of-the-art Bluetooth turntable, one of these nifty wireless speakers will be a great choice to boost your home audio setup in time for Record Store Day 2020.

Read more: The best wireless speakers of 2020

The best headphones deals

The best headphones of 2020 all deliver on comfort, great-looking design, top audio fidelity, and a range of fantastic features, including built-in voice assistants and wireless connectivity.

A great pair of headphones is essential for anyone who loves listening to their records in peace, with many models offering a choice of connections, including standard 3.5mm jacks, balanced connections, and Bluetooth support.

For really analytical listening, we'd recommend a pair of over-ear headphones, which offer great noise isolation, comfy fits, and best-in-class audio quality – you can check out all the best deals below:

Read more: The best over-ear headphones of 2020