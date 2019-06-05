Realme 3 Pro aims to shake up the budget smartphone market

There's a new Chinese smartphone manufacturer in the UK, as Oppo-owned Realme has launched its first handset here in the form of the Realme 3 Pro.

It promises great speed at a low price, with a Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) display, dual 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, a 25MP front camera, Android 9 and a 4,045mAh battery.

You'll be able to pick the Realme 3 Pro up in two variants, with the entry-level 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model setting you back £175.

If you fancy a little more power and space, you can plump for the 6GB/128GB Realme 3 Pro which costs £219.

Providing serious budget competition

The Realme 3 Pro price point puts it in competition with some of the best budget phones around, and it's cheaper than the excellent Moto G7 Plus, Honor 10 Lite and Moto G7 Power.

These established names with affordable handsets are coming under increasing pressure from new entrants in the form of Oppo, Xiaomi and now Realme in the UK, providing even more choice - and bang for your buck - for consumers.

You'll be able to purchase the Realme 3 Pro from midday on June 5, and it will be available in two colours; Lightning Purple and Nitro Blue.